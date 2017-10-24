Ramjattan wants more convictions by CANU

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan has called on the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) to secure more convictions.

Ramjattan also said that too often persons who are caught red-handed with narcotics walk free due to the lack of adequate evidence presented in court, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

The Minister made the remarks at the opening of a capacity building Narcotics Training Workshop yesterday at the Racquet Centre…..