Sophia squatters get more time to relocate

Junior Communities Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood yesterday announced that squatters, who have been told to remove from the government reserve in Sophia, would be given an extension until the end of January, 2018 to relocate.

“I am aware that the notice said that you are given two weeks to move but we have agreed to extend this [time] to end of January, 2018, which gives you enough time to get your act together…,” Patterson-Yearwood told a press conference, which followed a protest by the residents outside of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

The minister also said making lots available at Industry, on the East Coast of Demerara, was one of the options being examined for the relocation of the squatters as is building core homes for those who cannot afford to build…..