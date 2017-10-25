Armed bandits rob Westminster shop owners, customers

Armed bandits on Monday evening stormed a Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) variety shop and robbed the owners and several customers of their valuables before escaping with one of their vehicles.
Around 8.55 pm on Monday, three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the variety store as the owners were about to close. They held the owners at gunpoint and relieved them of a quantity of cash, a pair of gold-earrings and a quantity of phone cards.
They also relieved several customers of their cell phones and cash before escaping with a Toyota RunX vehicle, PPP 8667, belonging to a resident, identified as Janella…..
Joe Singh resigns from gov’t work
Presidential Advisor, Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh yesterday tendered his resignation from all government-related posts and sources say it is because of comments made by President David Granger which Singh feels tarnished his character.
CH&PA to demolish structures being built on Sophia reserves – CEO
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will soon be moving to demolish new structures now being built on the government reserves in the Cummings Lodge-Sophia area, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul said yesterday.
Lands inquiry hears complaints against churches
Complaints against two churches were brought before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) for land issues yesterday, with one witness claiming wrongdoing in a land deal by a pastor.
State loses appeal of acquittal of Linden murder accused
The state yesterday lost its appeal to overturn the acquittal of Odinga Greene, who was cleared by a High Court judge in 2005 for the 1999 murder of Sandra Harvey.
Private sector urged to develop capacity now for oil and gas
Guyana’s private sector has been urged to act now to secure their place in the local oil and gas industry.