Armed bandits rob Westminster shop owners, customers

Armed bandits on Monday evening stormed a Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) variety shop and robbed the owners and several customers of their valuables before escaping with one of their vehicles.

Around 8.55 pm on Monday, three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the variety store as the owners were about to close. They held the owners at gunpoint and relieved them of a quantity of cash, a pair of gold-earrings and a quantity of phone cards.

They also relieved several customers of their cell phones and cash before escaping with a Toyota RunX vehicle, PPP 8667, belonging to a resident, identified as Janella…..