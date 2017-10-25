City suspends koker attendant without pay over River View flooding

The koker attendant who was responsible for the flash flooding in River View, Ruimveldt and the surrounding environs was suspended for three weeks without pay, according to Town Clerk Royston King, who said the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is exploring plans to strengthen the management of the sluices.
Speaking to Stabroek News last week, King said that there was a joint meeting between the city’s Finance Committee and the Human Resources Management Committee to discuss the breach of the River View sluice.
He explained that a number of issues came out of the meeting, such as the physical layout of the sluices, the squatting phenomenon that continues to plague needed maintenance, and the performance of the persons who were responsible for maintaining the integrity of the sluices…..
Joe Singh resigns from gov’t work
Presidential Advisor, Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh yesterday tendered his resignation from all government-related posts and sources say it is because of comments made by President David Granger which Singh feels tarnished his character.
CH&PA to demolish structures being built on Sophia reserves – CEO
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will soon be moving to demolish new structures now being built on the government reserves in the Cummings Lodge-Sophia area, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul said yesterday.
Lands inquiry hears complaints against churches
Complaints against two churches were brought before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) for land issues yesterday, with one witness claiming wrongdoing in a land deal by a pastor.
State loses appeal of acquittal of Linden murder accused
The state yesterday lost its appeal to overturn the acquittal of Odinga Greene, who was cleared by a High Court judge in 2005 for the 1999 murder of Sandra Harvey.
Armed bandits rob Westminster shop owners, customers
Armed bandits on Monday evening stormed a Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) variety shop and robbed the owners and several customers of their valuables before escaping with one of their vehicles.