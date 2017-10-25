City suspends koker attendant without pay over River View flooding

The koker attendant who was responsible for the flash flooding in River View, Ruimveldt and the surrounding environs was suspended for three weeks without pay, according to Town Clerk Royston King, who said the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is exploring plans to strengthen the management of the sluices.

Speaking to Stabroek News last week, King said that there was a joint meeting between the city’s Finance Committee and the Human Resources Management Committee to discuss the breach of the River View sluice.

He explained that a number of issues came out of the meeting, such as the physical layout of the sluices, the squatting phenomenon that continues to plague needed maintenance, and the performance of the persons who were responsible for maintaining the integrity of the sluices…..