Cop being investigated over porn video

As a result of a pornographic video which went viral on Sunday October 15, 2017, the police say that an Assistant Superintendent of Police from ‘G’ Division is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility after which legal advice will be sought.
Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89
Fats Domino (Reuters) – Fats Domino, who brought rolling New Orleans boogie-woogie piano to early rock ‘n’ roll in chart-topping hits such as “Blueberry Hill” and “Ain’t That a Shame,” has died at the age of 89, officials said today.
Nine held in north west over two rifles
Some of the items recovered (Police photo) A joint operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force ‘F’ Division and the Guyana Defence Force (Coast Guard) has led to the arrest of eight suspects in connection with the discovery of two rifles along with two magazines and nineteen live rounds, a bullet proof vest and 1.5 kg cannabis sativa yesterday about 2 pm.
Chris Ram quits gov’t-related posts
Christopher Ram Chartered Accountant and lawyer Christopher Ram today followed the example of Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh and quit government-related posts.
ICC probes suspended Pune curator after TV sting operation
Pandurang Salgaonkar NEW DELHI, (Reuters) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched a probe after a curator in Pune was caught in a TV sting operation allegedly promising to manipulate the pitch ahead of today’s second one-dayer between India and New Zealand.
Joe Singh resigns from gov’t work
Presidential Advisor, Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh yesterday tendered his resignation from all government-related posts and sources say it is because of comments made by President David Granger which Singh feels tarnished his character.