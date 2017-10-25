Court to rule on DPP’s appeal of decade-old rape acquittal

The Court of Appeal will soon rule on the state’s appeal against Pertab Hanoman Singh, who was cleared of a rape charge in 2005 after a High Court Judge upheld a no-case submission in his favour.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has contended that although there was sufficient evidence on which a reasonable jury, properly directed, “might have” convicted the accused, Justice William Ramlal ruled that there was no case for Singh to answer.

That ruling was made on July 7, 2005…..