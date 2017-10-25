Five homeless after Rose Hall fire

A vendor, his daughter, son and two grandchildren were left homeless on Monday afternoon, after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed their two-storey wooden house located at Crawford Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

Lloyd Moore, the vendor, told Stabroek News that he was sleeping around 5.00 pm on Monday when he started to smell smoke.

“I did sleeping and I start smell smoke coming and I jump up and see the fire”, said the man, who was visibly shaken when Stabroek News arrived at the scene…..