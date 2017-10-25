Joe Singh resigns from gov’t work

Presidential Advisor, Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh yesterday tendered his resignation from all government-related posts and sources say it is because of comments made by President David Granger which Singh feels tarnished his character.

“I have submitted my request to the government,” Singh confirmed to Stabroek News saying that he did not want to go into detail and asked that his privacy be respected.

But sources close to him told Stabroek News yesterday that Singh had “some deliberations of his own following comments by the President” and it was for that reason that he yesterday submitted his resignation…..