Judge denies bail for cash smuggler pilot

Guyanese pilot Khamraj Lall’s bid to be granted bail pending his trial on new money laundering and drug trafficking charges has been denied by New Jersey District Judge Steven C. Mannion.
Mannion made the decision after a review and a bail hearing based on an application made by Lall, through his lawyer Michael D’Alessio Jr, who argued that he is neither a flight risk nor a violent person.
D’Alessio Jr had pointed out that the presumption of risk of flight and danger to the community did not apply to his client. In his application, he had argued that to deny his client on the basis of him being a flight risk was wrong and unsubstantiated since he had no means to flee the jurisdiction and his bail package serves to eliminate both his ability to leave the jurisdiction and any incentive to do so…..
Joe Singh resigns from gov’t work
Presidential Advisor, Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh yesterday tendered his resignation from all government-related posts and sources say it is because of comments made by President David Granger which Singh feels tarnished his character.
CH&PA to demolish structures being built on Sophia reserves – CEO
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will soon be moving to demolish new structures now being built on the government reserves in the Cummings Lodge-Sophia area, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul said yesterday.
Lands inquiry hears complaints against churches
Complaints against two churches were brought before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) for land issues yesterday, with one witness claiming wrongdoing in a land deal by a pastor.
State loses appeal of acquittal of Linden murder accused
The state yesterday lost its appeal to overturn the acquittal of Odinga Greene, who was cleared by a High Court judge in 2005 for the 1999 murder of Sandra Harvey.
Armed bandits rob Westminster shop owners, customers
Armed bandits on Monday evening stormed a Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) variety shop and robbed the owners and several customers of their valuables before escaping with one of their vehicles.