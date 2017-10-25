Judge denies bail for cash smuggler pilot

Guyanese pilot Khamraj Lall’s bid to be granted bail pending his trial on new money laundering and drug trafficking charges has been denied by New Jersey District Judge Steven C. Mannion.

Mannion made the decision after a review and a bail hearing based on an application made by Lall, through his lawyer Michael D’Alessio Jr, who argued that he is neither a flight risk nor a violent person.

D’Alessio Jr had pointed out that the presumption of risk of flight and danger to the community did not apply to his client. In his application, he had argued that to deny his client on the basis of him being a flight risk was wrong and unsubstantiated since he had no means to flee the jurisdiction and his bail package serves to eliminate both his ability to leave the jurisdiction and any incentive to do so…..