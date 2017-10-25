Lands inquiry hears complaints against churches

Complaints against two churches were brought before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) for land issues yesterday, with one witness claiming wrongdoing in a land deal by a pastor.
The Fitzburg Church of Christ in Region One, and the Faith Community Ministries in Region Three were the subjects of the testimonies presented by two witnesses, who appeared at a public hearing hosted by the CoI at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) headquarters.
The inquiry first heard from Harvey Benjamin, from Fitzburg, Port Kaituma in Region One, who said that he had bought a house near the Church of Christ in 2012 and the pastor then had assured him that he could “live there forever.”….
Joe Singh resigns from gov’t work
Presidential Advisor, Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh yesterday tendered his resignation from all government-related posts and sources say it is because of comments made by President David Granger which Singh feels tarnished his character.
CH&PA to demolish structures being built on Sophia reserves – CEO
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will soon be moving to demolish new structures now being built on the government reserves in the Cummings Lodge-Sophia area, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul said yesterday.
State loses appeal of acquittal of Linden murder accused
The state yesterday lost its appeal to overturn the acquittal of Odinga Greene, who was cleared by a High Court judge in 2005 for the 1999 murder of Sandra Harvey.
Armed bandits rob Westminster shop owners, customers
Armed bandits on Monday evening stormed a Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) variety shop and robbed the owners and several customers of their valuables before escaping with one of their vehicles.
Private sector urged to develop capacity now for oil and gas
Guyana’s private sector has been urged to act now to secure their place in the local oil and gas industry.