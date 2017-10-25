Lands inquiry hears complaints against churches

Complaints against two churches were brought before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) for land issues yesterday, with one witness claiming wrongdoing in a land deal by a pastor.

The Fitzburg Church of Christ in Region One, and the Faith Community Ministries in Region Three were the subjects of the testimonies presented by two witnesses, who appeared at a public hearing hosted by the CoI at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) headquarters.

The inquiry first heard from Harvey Benjamin, from Fitzburg, Port Kaituma in Region One, who said that he had bought a house near the Church of Christ in 2012 and the pastor then had assured him that he could “live there forever.”….