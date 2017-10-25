Nine held in north west over two rifles

A joint operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force ‘F’ Division and the Guyana Defence Force (Coast Guard) has led to the arrest of eight suspects in connection with the discovery of two rifles along with two magazines and nineteen live rounds, a bullet proof vest and 1.5 kg cannabis sativa yesterday about 2 pm.
The police say that acting on information received, ranks went to the Barima River, North West District where they intercepted a metal boat captained by a 62-year-old man from the Pomeroon River and three occupants which was towing a blue and grey fibre glass boat carrying five passengers.
A search was carried out by the ranks on the fibre glass boat where they discovered the one AK-47 rifle with magazine, one AR GALIL rifle with magazine, 19 live rounds, the bullet proof vest and the cannabis sativa.
The nine suspects are a 19 year-old sailor of Mabaruma, NWD; a 38-year-old
Captain of Moruca, NWD; a 25 year-old Cuban national; a 49-year-old miner of
Port Kaituma, NWD; a 44-year-old Captain of Crane, WCD; a 48-year-old Captain of Grove, EBD; a 53 year-old mason of Albouystown, Georgetown and Jamaica; a 33 year-old Venezuelan national and a 62 year-old Captain of Pomeroon River.
They are in custody assisting in this investigation.
Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89
Fats Domino (Reuters) – Fats Domino, who brought rolling New Orleans boogie-woogie piano to early rock ‘n’ roll in chart-topping hits such as “Blueberry Hill” and “Ain’t That a Shame,” has died at the age of 89, officials said today.
Chris Ram quits gov’t-related posts
Christopher Ram Chartered Accountant and lawyer Christopher Ram today followed the example of Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh and quit government-related posts.
ICC probes suspended Pune curator after TV sting operation
Pandurang Salgaonkar NEW DELHI, (Reuters) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched a probe after a curator in Pune was caught in a TV sting operation allegedly promising to manipulate the pitch ahead of today’s second one-dayer between India and New Zealand.
Joe Singh resigns from gov’t work
Presidential Advisor, Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh yesterday tendered his resignation from all government-related posts and sources say it is because of comments made by President David Granger which Singh feels tarnished his character.
CH&PA to demolish structures being built on Sophia reserves – CEO
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will soon be moving to demolish new structures now being built on the government reserves in the Cummings Lodge-Sophia area, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul said yesterday.