Nine held in north west over two rifles

A joint operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force ‘F’ Division and the Guyana Defence Force (Coast Guard) has led to the arrest of eight suspects in connection with the discovery of two rifles along with two magazines and nineteen live rounds, a bullet proof vest and 1.5 kg cannabis sativa yesterday about 2 pm.

The police say that acting on information received, ranks went to the Barima River, North West District where they intercepted a metal boat captained by a 62-year-old man from the Pomeroon River and three occupants which was towing a blue and grey fibre glass boat carrying five passengers.

A search was carried out by the ranks on the fibre glass boat where they discovered the one AK-47 rifle with magazine, one AR GALIL rifle with magazine, 19 live rounds, the bullet proof vest and the cannabis sativa.

The nine suspects are a 19 year-old sailor of Mabaruma, NWD; a 38-year-old

Captain of Moruca, NWD; a 25 year-old Cuban national; a 49-year-old miner of

Port Kaituma, NWD; a 44-year-old Captain of Crane, WCD; a 48-year-old Captain of Grove, EBD; a 53 year-old mason of Albouystown, Georgetown and Jamaica; a 33 year-old Venezuelan national and a 62 year-old Captain of Pomeroon River.

They are in custody assisting in this investigation.