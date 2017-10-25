President’s appointment of Patterson appropriate

President David Granger’s action to unilaterally appoint Justice (Retired) James Patterson as the new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) was clearly within his constitutional power and duty, said Amna Ally, the General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR). Ally is also the Minister of Social Protection.
According to a statement issued by the PNCR, as President of the Republic, and given that the opposition had failed to submit a nominee that was acceptable for the position, it was within Granger’s constitutional power to make a unilateral appointment. It added that the president over the last few months had made valiant efforts to consult, and have open dialogue with the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo and members of the political opposition, regarding the requirements stipulated under the constitution for the selection of nominees for the Gecom Chairperson…..
Joe Singh resigns from gov’t work
Presidential Advisor, Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh yesterday tendered his resignation from all government-related posts and sources say it is because of comments made by President David Granger which Singh feels tarnished his character.
CH&PA to demolish structures being built on Sophia reserves – CEO
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will soon be moving to demolish new structures now being built on the government reserves in the Cummings Lodge-Sophia area, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul said yesterday.
Lands inquiry hears complaints against churches
Complaints against two churches were brought before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) for land issues yesterday, with one witness claiming wrongdoing in a land deal by a pastor.
State loses appeal of acquittal of Linden murder accused
The state yesterday lost its appeal to overturn the acquittal of Odinga Greene, who was cleared by a High Court judge in 2005 for the 1999 murder of Sandra Harvey.
Armed bandits rob Westminster shop owners, customers
Armed bandits on Monday evening stormed a Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) variety shop and robbed the owners and several customers of their valuables before escaping with one of their vehicles.