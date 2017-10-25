President’s appointment of Patterson appropriate

President David Granger’s action to unilaterally appoint Justice (Retired) James Patterson as the new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) was clearly within his constitutional power and duty, said Amna Ally, the General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR). Ally is also the Minister of Social Protection.

According to a statement issued by the PNCR, as President of the Republic, and given that the opposition had failed to submit a nominee that was acceptable for the position, it was within Granger’s constitutional power to make a unilateral appointment. It added that the president over the last few months had made valiant efforts to consult, and have open dialogue with the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo and members of the political opposition, regarding the requirements stipulated under the constitution for the selection of nominees for the Gecom Chairperson…..