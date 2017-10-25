Private sector urged to develop capacity now for oil and gas

Guyana’s private sector has been urged to act now to secure their place in the local oil and gas industry.

“Think long term but act now, develop capacity, compete fairly and pay your taxes. Deploy innovative strategies to deepen indigenous participation, develop people, grow companies, cut cost, improve efficiency and impact the people and the economy of your Guyana,” Theophilus Nyamko Ahwireng told a packed hall at the Pegasus Hotel on Tuesday.

Ahwireng, a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Com-mission of Ghana was at the time delivering the seventh public lecture organised by the Guyana Oil and Gas Association (GOGA)…..