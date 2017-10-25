State loses appeal of acquittal of Linden murder accused

The state yesterday lost its appeal to overturn the acquittal of Odinga Greene, who was cleared by a High Court judge in 2005 for the 1999 murder of Sandra Harvey.

Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud affirmed trial judge Jainarayan Singh’s ruling that Greene had no case to answer.

Justice Singh upheld a no-case submission in favour of Greene on May 11, 2005, at the close of the prosecution’s case…..