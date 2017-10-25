State loses appeal of acquittal of Linden murder accused

The state yesterday lost its appeal to overturn the acquittal of Odinga Greene, who was cleared by a High Court judge in 2005 for the 1999 murder of Sandra Harvey.
Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud affirmed trial judge Jainarayan Singh’s ruling that Greene had no case to answer.
Justice Singh upheld a no-case submission in favour of Greene on May 11, 2005, at the close of the prosecution’s case…..
Joe Singh resigns from gov’t work
Presidential Advisor, Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh yesterday tendered his resignation from all government-related posts and sources say it is because of comments made by President David Granger which Singh feels tarnished his character.
CH&PA to demolish structures being built on Sophia reserves – CEO
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will soon be moving to demolish new structures now being built on the government reserves in the Cummings Lodge-Sophia area, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul said yesterday.
Lands inquiry hears complaints against churches
Complaints against two churches were brought before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) for land issues yesterday, with one witness claiming wrongdoing in a land deal by a pastor.
Armed bandits rob Westminster shop owners, customers
Armed bandits on Monday evening stormed a Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) variety shop and robbed the owners and several customers of their valuables before escaping with one of their vehicles.
Private sector urged to develop capacity now for oil and gas
Guyana’s private sector has been urged to act now to secure their place in the local oil and gas industry.