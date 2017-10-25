Teen bandit shot while trying to rob jeweller

A suspected teenage bandit is currently a patient in a city hospital after he was shot on Sunday evening by a prominent businessman, whom he attempted to rob at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.

Injured is Mathew Johnson, 17, of ‘D’ Field, Sophia, who sustained a single gunshot wound to his right thigh. He remains a patient under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where he was rushed for treatment.

The intended victim has been identified Bishnarine Persaud, the owner of Sanjay’s Jewellery, who is a licensed firearm holder.

The police said that the shooting occurred around 9.30pm on Sunday at the Turkeyen Public Road, shortly after Persaud stopped his vehicle which had developed mechanic problems.

Persaud was proceeding along the public road when his car experienced the mechanic problems. As a result, he exited the car and when he was subsequently pounced on by the suspect, who attempted to relieve him of the gold chain that he was wearing.

However, Persaud discharged three rounds at his assailant, one of which struck him.