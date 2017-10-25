Teen bandit shot while trying to rob jeweller

A suspected teenage bandit is currently a patient in a city hospital after he was shot on Sunday evening by a prominent businessman, whom he attempted to rob at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.
Injured is Mathew Johnson, 17, of ‘D’ Field, Sophia, who sustained a single gunshot wound to his right thigh. He remains a patient under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where he was rushed for treatment.
The intended victim has been identified Bishnarine Persaud, the owner of Sanjay’s Jewellery, who is a licensed firearm holder.
The police said that the shooting occurred around 9.30pm on Sunday at the Turkeyen Public Road, shortly after Persaud stopped his vehicle which had developed mechanic problems.
Persaud was proceeding along the public road when his car experienced the mechanic problems. As a result, he exited the car and when he was subsequently pounced on by the suspect, who attempted to relieve him of the gold chain that he was wearing.
However, Persaud discharged three rounds at his assailant, one of which struck him.
Joe Singh resigns from gov’t work
Presidential Advisor, Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh yesterday tendered his resignation from all government-related posts and sources say it is because of comments made by President David Granger which Singh feels tarnished his character.
CH&PA to demolish structures being built on Sophia reserves – CEO
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will soon be moving to demolish new structures now being built on the government reserves in the Cummings Lodge-Sophia area, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul said yesterday.
Lands inquiry hears complaints against churches
Complaints against two churches were brought before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) for land issues yesterday, with one witness claiming wrongdoing in a land deal by a pastor.
State loses appeal of acquittal of Linden murder accused
The state yesterday lost its appeal to overturn the acquittal of Odinga Greene, who was cleared by a High Court judge in 2005 for the 1999 murder of Sandra Harvey.
Armed bandits rob Westminster shop owners, customers
Armed bandits on Monday evening stormed a Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) variety shop and robbed the owners and several customers of their valuables before escaping with one of their vehicles.