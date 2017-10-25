Union alleges irregularities in poll to select bargaining agent for Bosai workers

In light of a number of irregularities during the election held on October 11 to select a bargaining agent for the non-management workers at Bosai, the People United and General Workers Union (TPU&GWU) has called for it to either be recognised or for a fresh poll to be held.

No winner was declared as neither TPU&GWU or the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) managed to get the minimum 40% of the votes of workers comprising the bargaining unit. TPU&GWU, which received 132 votes to NAACIE’s 98, fell short by 16 votes.

However, TPU&GWU’s General Secretary Micah Williams told Stabroek News that the voting process saw over a dozen irregularities…..