Betsy Ground man gets three years for cultivating 3000 ganja plants

A Betsy Ground, East Canje Berbice farmer was recently sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $30,000 when he appeared at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court.

Balgobin Indar, 23, of Lot 2, Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh and was charged with cultivating prohibited plants. The court heard that Indar on Saturday October 7, at Good Banana Land, East Canje, Berbice cultivated three thousand prohibited plants, that is to say, cannabis.

Indar pled guilty to the charge on his second appearance in court, after Police Prosecutor Leon Robertson called his first witness to give evidence…..