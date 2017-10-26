Brazilian shot dead at Dukwarie Landing

A Brazilian national was fatally wounded at Dukwarie Landing, Cuyuni River on Tuesday by a peacemaker.

The dead man has been identified by the police only as Nemar. He was shot once to his face during the incident which occurred around 10.00 am Tuesday at Seven Hour Backdam, Dukwarie Landing, Cuyuni River.

The suspect, a 55-year-old security guard of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara was taken into custody. He is assisting the police with investigations.

According to the police, initial investigation has revealed that Nemar and his wife, who operates a shop in the community had an argument which erupted into a flight.

As a result, the police said the suspect intervened as a peacemaker and was allegedly rebuffed by Nemar who armed himself with a cutlass.

“The suspect intervene and tried to calm them down but Nemar picked up a cutlass and attack the suspect which resulted in him being shot to the face”, Stabroek News was told.