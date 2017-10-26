Brazilian shot dead at Dukwarie Landing

A Brazilian national was fatally wounded at Dukwarie Landing, Cuyuni River on Tuesday by a peacemaker.
The dead man has been identified by the police only as Nemar. He was shot once to his face during the incident which occurred around 10.00 am Tuesday at Seven Hour Backdam, Dukwarie Landing, Cuyuni River.
The suspect, a 55-year-old security guard of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara was taken into custody. He is assisting the police with investigations.
According to the police, initial investigation has revealed that Nemar and his wife, who operates a shop in the community had an argument which erupted into a flight.
As a result, the police said the suspect intervened as a peacemaker and was allegedly rebuffed by Nemar who armed himself with a cutlass.
“The suspect intervene and tried to calm them down but Nemar picked up a cutlass and attack the suspect which resulted in him being shot to the face”, Stabroek News was told.
PPP to mount overseas lobby over rigging fears -Jagdeo
Stating that the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson as Gecom Chairman is an indication of government’s plan to rig the 2020 general elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday made known his plans to launch campaigns locally and abroad to thwart any such an occurrence.
Nine in custody after two rifles found at Barima
Nine persons including three foreign nationals were on Tuesday arrested on the Barima River, north west after ranks of the joint services intercepted a boat and found a quantity of illegal items including an AK-47 rifle.
‘Short man’ gets 23 years for ‘brutal’ killing of fireman
Errol Williams, was yesterday morning sentenced to 23 years in prison, for what Justice James Bovell-Drakes described as the brutal slaying of 30-year-old firefighter, Patrick Daly.
Four lawmen to be charged over escape of Dellon Blake
Four law enforcers including a prison warder who allegedly witnessed the escape of remanded prisoner, Dellon Blake earlier this month from the Lusignan Prison are expected to face criminal charges soon.
Man gets 22 years for Kokerite Landing slaying
Morris Fredericks, 24, was yesterday morning handed a 22-year sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, for the 2011 killing of Linden resident, Alistair Crighton.