CJ to rule December 11 on Seafield farmers challenge to President’s revocation of leases

A group of Seafield, West Coast Berbice rice farmers, will know the outcome of their challenge to the revocation of their leases by President David Granger and removal from the land, when the Chief Justice delivers her ruling on December 11.

The matter which was previously being heard by Acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, was called for the first time yesterday afternoon, before Acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC, who has already set a date for ruling.

With submissions from the applicants and the Attorney General (AG) already before the court, yesterday’s hearing was for the court to ascertain from both sides, whether they had additional points to make…..