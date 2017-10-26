Founder of Phoenix drug rehab programme dies

Coordinator and founder of the Phoenix Recovery programme, Clarence Young, has died.

While Stabroek News has been unable to speak to Young’s immediate family it has been confirmed that Young died sometime Tuesday night in the US. His wife and two children were with him at the time, this newspaper understands.

Young, whose recovery programme received the Medal of Service in 2011 from President Bharrat Jagdeo, had been working in the area of substance abuse for a number of years in Guyana and he has also conducted some studies…..