Four lawmen to be charged over escape of Dellon Blake

Four law enforcers including a prison warder who allegedly witnessed the escape of remanded prisoner, Dellon Blake earlier this month from the Lusignan Prison are expected to face criminal charges soon.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force, Shivpersaud Bacchus in a statement yesterday said that legal advice was sought in the matter and recommendations were made for the four ranks: three police constables and one prison warder to be charged under the Criminal Law Offences (Act) Chapter 8:01.

“Investigations were completed and the file was submitted for legal advice which was obtained to the effect that the four ranks who were performing duty on the day in question during which Blake escaped are to be charged”, the statement said…..