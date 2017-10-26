GPSU says gov’t keeping it in the dark on sweepers/cleaners status

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) yesterday said that they are being kept in the dark with respect to information about the regularisation of the conditions for sweepers/cleaners and will be meeting with the workers to decide their next course of action.

At a press conference yesterday at the Union’s Headquarters at Shiv Chanderpaul Drive and Regent Street, First Vice President Dawn Gardener said that while it was announced by Minister of State Joseph Harmon in September that the workers would be regularised, they are unsure of “what it means” since they have not had contact with the Ministry of Education since September 21.

Also speaking at the press conference was Mortimer Livan, Vice President of the Union, who explained that after discussions with the workers, the GPSU and the Ministry met and a proposal was prepared and submitted…..