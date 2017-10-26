GPSU says gov’t keeping it in the dark on sweepers/cleaners status

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) yesterday said that they are being kept in the dark with respect to information about the regularisation of the conditions for sweepers/cleaners and will be meeting with the workers to decide their next course of action.
At a press conference yesterday at the Union’s Headquarters at Shiv Chanderpaul Drive and Regent Street, First Vice President Dawn Gardener said that while it was announced by Minister of State Joseph Harmon in September that the workers would be regularised, they are unsure of “what it means” since they have not had contact with the Ministry of Education since September 21.
Also speaking at the press conference was Mortimer Livan, Vice President of the Union, who explained that after discussions with the workers, the GPSU and the Ministry met and a proposal was prepared and submitted…..
PPP to mount overseas lobby over rigging fears -Jagdeo
Stating that the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson as Gecom Chairman is an indication of government’s plan to rig the 2020 general elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday made known his plans to launch campaigns locally and abroad to thwart any such an occurrence.
Nine in custody after two rifles found at Barima
Nine persons including three foreign nationals were on Tuesday arrested on the Barima River, north west after ranks of the joint services intercepted a boat and found a quantity of illegal items including an AK-47 rifle.
‘Short man’ gets 23 years for ‘brutal’ killing of fireman
Errol Williams, was yesterday morning sentenced to 23 years in prison, for what Justice James Bovell-Drakes described as the brutal slaying of 30-year-old firefighter, Patrick Daly.
Four lawmen to be charged over escape of Dellon Blake
Four law enforcers including a prison warder who allegedly witnessed the escape of remanded prisoner, Dellon Blake earlier this month from the Lusignan Prison are expected to face criminal charges soon.
Man gets 22 years for Kokerite Landing slaying
Morris Fredericks, 24, was yesterday morning handed a 22-year sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, for the 2011 killing of Linden resident, Alistair Crighton.