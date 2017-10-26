Key phase of Vlissengen Rd, Carifesta Ave work on Saturday

The final phase of Leg 2 of culvert works on Vlissengen Road and Carifesta Avenue will begin on Saturday, October 28, 2017, a release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) said yesterday.

This entails the building of a 1.22m x 1.22m concrete culvert from the junction box to the pump station as show in the illustration below. Consequently, the release said that there will be a disruption in the normal flow of traffic heading east from the six-leg intersection.

Commuters heading eastbound along Carifesta Avenue and northbound along Irving Street who are desirous of travelling along the Rupert Craig Highway will be diverted as shown in the illustration…..