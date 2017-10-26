Lethem biker charged with causing death of GDF soldier

A Lethem mechanic was placed on $1 million bail after being charged with causing the death of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal, Devon Fraser on October 18th in Lethem.
Hilroy Pedro, 39, of Central Lethem, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. Pedro who was riding a motorcycle at the time of the accident pleaded not guilty to the causing death by dangerous driving charge.
According to the charge, on the day in question, Pedro rode in a manner dangerous to the public on the Lethem Public Road and hit Fraser, resulting in his death…..
