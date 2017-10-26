Man gets three months for using false passport

A man was yesterday fined and sentenced for using false documents to travel.

In his statement, Sunil Persaud stated that he had travelled to Trinidad & Tobago by using a passport issued under the name of Ronald Persaud

When he was read the charge at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, Persaud pleaded guilty then stated that on February 1st 2016, he had applied for a new passport under the name of Ronald Persaud by borrowing a birth certificate. His application was approved and he received a passport containing the false name and his image which he used to travel. Persaud further stated that when he returned to Guyana he realized what he had done was wrong and turned himself over to the police.

Persaud was brought before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where he was fined $25,000 and sentenced to three months imprisonment.