Man gets three months for using false passport

A man was yesterday fined and sentenced for using false documents to travel.
In his statement, Sunil Persaud stated that he had travelled to Trinidad & Tobago by using a passport issued under the name of Ronald Persaud
When he was read the charge at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, Persaud pleaded guilty then stated that on February 1st 2016, he had applied for a new passport under the name of Ronald Persaud by borrowing a birth certificate. His application was approved and he received a passport containing the false name and his image which he used to travel. Persaud further stated that when he returned to Guyana he realized what he had done was wrong and turned himself over to the police.
Persaud was brought before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where he was fined $25,000 and sentenced to three months imprisonment.
PPP to mount overseas lobby over rigging fears -Jagdeo
Stating that the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson as Gecom Chairman is an indication of government’s plan to rig the 2020 general elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday made known his plans to launch campaigns locally and abroad to thwart any such an occurrence.
Nine in custody after two rifles found at Barima
Nine persons including three foreign nationals were on Tuesday arrested on the Barima River, north west after ranks of the joint services intercepted a boat and found a quantity of illegal items including an AK-47 rifle.
‘Short man’ gets 23 years for ‘brutal’ killing of fireman
Errol Williams, was yesterday morning sentenced to 23 years in prison, for what Justice James Bovell-Drakes described as the brutal slaying of 30-year-old firefighter, Patrick Daly.
Four lawmen to be charged over escape of Dellon Blake
Four law enforcers including a prison warder who allegedly witnessed the escape of remanded prisoner, Dellon Blake earlier this month from the Lusignan Prison are expected to face criminal charges soon.
Man gets 22 years for Kokerite Landing slaying
Morris Fredericks, 24, was yesterday morning handed a 22-year sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, for the 2011 killing of Linden resident, Alistair Crighton.