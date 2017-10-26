Minister’s power over Petroleum Commission should be lessened – GCCI forum hears

The Petroleum Commission Bill, now before a parliamentary select committee, should be fine-tuned to make way for more Board Directors with broader powers to eliminate concerns about possible ministerial micro-management.

In addition, the country should use revenues received from the oil and gas industry to further develop existing sectors, placing special emphasis on agriculture and agro processing to minimise the region’s dependence on food imports while creating employment and income for Guyana’s citizenry.

So says both former Minister of Energy of Trinidad and Tobago, Kevin Ramnarine and former Speaker of the National Assembly and Senior Counsel, Ralph Ramkarran…..