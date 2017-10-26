Minister’s power over Petroleum Commission should be lessened – GCCI forum hears

The Petroleum Commission Bill, now before a parliamentary select committee, should be fine-tuned to make way for more Board Directors with broader powers to eliminate concerns about possible ministerial micro-management.
In addition, the country should use revenues received from the oil and gas industry to further develop existing sectors, placing special emphasis on agriculture and agro processing to minimise the region’s dependence on food imports while creating employment and income for Guyana’s citizenry.
So says both former Minister of Energy of Trinidad and Tobago, Kevin Ramnarine and former Speaker of the National Assembly and Senior Counsel, Ralph Ramkarran…..
PPP to mount overseas lobby over rigging fears -Jagdeo
Stating that the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson as Gecom Chairman is an indication of government’s plan to rig the 2020 general elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday made known his plans to launch campaigns locally and abroad to thwart any such an occurrence.
Nine in custody after two rifles found at Barima
Nine persons including three foreign nationals were on Tuesday arrested on the Barima River, north west after ranks of the joint services intercepted a boat and found a quantity of illegal items including an AK-47 rifle.
‘Short man’ gets 23 years for ‘brutal’ killing of fireman
Errol Williams, was yesterday morning sentenced to 23 years in prison, for what Justice James Bovell-Drakes described as the brutal slaying of 30-year-old firefighter, Patrick Daly.
Four lawmen to be charged over escape of Dellon Blake
Four law enforcers including a prison warder who allegedly witnessed the escape of remanded prisoner, Dellon Blake earlier this month from the Lusignan Prison are expected to face criminal charges soon.
Man gets 22 years for Kokerite Landing slaying
Morris Fredericks, 24, was yesterday morning handed a 22-year sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, for the 2011 killing of Linden resident, Alistair Crighton.