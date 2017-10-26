More works needed on La Parfaite Harmonie roads, residents say

Despite the La Parfaite Harmonie access road being repaired over the weekend, residents say there is a need for more works to be done.

Driver Ramesh Etwaru, who frequently uses the road, commended the Ministry of Public Infrastructure for addressing the faults and applying patch work, but added that in the long run the repairs are not going to be enough.

“You can see for yourself. Two weeks from now or so, come back here and you will see how all the holes come back. Come when it raining and you will see how all the water collects in different places and how drivers does have to be in the opposite lane sometimes just to avoid those things,” Etwaru added…..