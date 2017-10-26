National farmers group supportive of compensation for descendants of slaves – Chairman

Chairman of the Management Committee of the National Farmers Organisation Hafeez Rahman on Tuesday pledged the organisation’s support for the descendants of enslaved Africans to be compensated.

Rahman made the pledge while appearing on the stand before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into land issues.

The Chairman started off by making reference to facts mentioned during prior testimonies before the commission, such as enslaved Africans clearing millions of acres of land, installing in excess of 2 million miles of drainage canals, trenches and inter-bed drains (among other statistics), as grounds for the descendants to be compensated…..