Nine in custody after two rifles found at Barima

Nine persons including three foreign nationals were on Tuesday arrested on the Barima River, north west after ranks of the joint services intercepted a boat and found a quantity of illegal items including an AK-47 rifle.

Stabroek News understands that a joint services operation was carried out by the Guyana Police Force ‘F’ Division and members from the Guyana Defence Force coast guard during which an AR-15 and an AK-47, two magazines, nineteen live rounds of ammunition, a bullet proof vest and 1.5 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa was discovered.

Two boats: a fibre glass boat and on aluminum boat with 250 hp and 48 hp engines respectively were also impounded…..