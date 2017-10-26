Nine in custody after two rifles found at Barima

Nine persons including three foreign nationals were on Tuesday arrested on the Barima River, north west after ranks of the joint services intercepted a boat and found a quantity of illegal items including an AK-47 rifle.
Stabroek News understands that a joint services operation was carried out by the Guyana Police Force ‘F’ Division and members from the Guyana Defence Force coast guard during which an AR-15 and an AK-47, two magazines, nineteen live rounds of ammunition, a bullet proof vest and 1.5 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa was discovered.
Two boats: a fibre glass boat and on aluminum boat with 250 hp and 48 hp engines respectively were also impounded…..
PPP to mount overseas lobby over rigging fears -Jagdeo
Stating that the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson as Gecom Chairman is an indication of government’s plan to rig the 2020 general elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday made known his plans to launch campaigns locally and abroad to thwart any such an occurrence.
‘Short man’ gets 23 years for ‘brutal’ killing of fireman
Errol Williams, was yesterday morning sentenced to 23 years in prison, for what Justice James Bovell-Drakes described as the brutal slaying of 30-year-old firefighter, Patrick Daly.
Four lawmen to be charged over escape of Dellon Blake
Four law enforcers including a prison warder who allegedly witnessed the escape of remanded prisoner, Dellon Blake earlier this month from the Lusignan Prison are expected to face criminal charges soon.
Man gets 22 years for Kokerite Landing slaying
Morris Fredericks, 24, was yesterday morning handed a 22-year sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, for the 2011 killing of Linden resident, Alistair Crighton.
Founder of Phoenix drug rehab programme dies
Coordinator and founder of the Phoenix Recovery programme, Clarence Young, has died. While Stabroek News has been unable to speak to Young’s immediate family it has been confirmed that Young died sometime Tuesday night in the US.