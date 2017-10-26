PPP to mount overseas lobby over rigging fears -Jagdeo

Stating that the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson as Gecom Chairman is an indication of government’s plan to rig the 2020 general elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday made known his plans to launch campaigns locally and abroad to thwart any such an occurrence.

“It is clear to me that they are planning to rig the elections. It’s as clear as day to me …and we are not going to disappear because that is their intention…We will fight that intent to rig with even more vigour and we will do all that we have to do to block it”, he said during a press conference yesterday.

Patterson was sworn in last Thursday, two and a half hours after President David Granger met with Jagdeo to inform him of the rejection of the third list and his selection of Patterson…..