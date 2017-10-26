PPP to mount overseas lobby over rigging fears -Jagdeo

Stating that the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson as Gecom Chairman is an indication of government’s plan to rig the 2020 general elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday made known his plans to launch campaigns locally and abroad to thwart any such an occurrence.
“It is clear to me that they are planning to rig the elections. It’s as clear as day to me …and we are not going to disappear because that is their intention…We will fight that intent to rig with even more vigour and we will do all that we have to do to block it”, he said during a press conference yesterday.
Patterson was sworn in last Thursday, two and a half hours after President David Granger met with Jagdeo to inform him of the rejection of the third list and his selection of Patterson…..
Nine in custody after two rifles found at Barima
Nine persons including three foreign nationals were on Tuesday arrested on the Barima River, north west after ranks of the joint services intercepted a boat and found a quantity of illegal items including an AK-47 rifle.
‘Short man’ gets 23 years for ‘brutal’ killing of fireman
Errol Williams, was yesterday morning sentenced to 23 years in prison, for what Justice James Bovell-Drakes described as the brutal slaying of 30-year-old firefighter, Patrick Daly.
Four lawmen to be charged over escape of Dellon Blake
Four law enforcers including a prison warder who allegedly witnessed the escape of remanded prisoner, Dellon Blake earlier this month from the Lusignan Prison are expected to face criminal charges soon.
Man gets 22 years for Kokerite Landing slaying
Morris Fredericks, 24, was yesterday morning handed a 22-year sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, for the 2011 killing of Linden resident, Alistair Crighton.
Founder of Phoenix drug rehab programme dies
Coordinator and founder of the Phoenix Recovery programme, Clarence Young, has died. While Stabroek News has been unable to speak to Young’s immediate family it has been confirmed that Young died sometime Tuesday night in the US.