Warder held for trying to smuggle phones into Mazaruni prison

A prison officer is currently in police custody after he allegedly attempted to smuggle prohibited items, including nine cell phones into the Mazaruni Prison.

The police said that the 27-year-old rank was intercepted at the Mazaruni Prison bachelors’ quarters around 9.00 am yesterday. A search was carried out of a haversack he was carrying and it found nine cell phones with chargers, one SIM card, a memory card and 403 grams of cannabis.

Stabroek News understands that at the time of the discovery, the rank was returning to the prison compound. He was subjected to a search after he was seen acting in a suspicious manner and reportedly used an unauthorized entrance.