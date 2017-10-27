Camp St prison escapee gets three years for drug trafficking

Cornelius Thomas, the Trinidadian national who was among the six inmates who escaped from the Camp Street Prison in July, was yesterday handed an over three-year-long prison sentence for possession of cannabis with the intent to traffic.

Thomas, a 31-year-old promoter, was also fined $566,000, which is three times the value of the cannabis he had in his possession, with an alternative of an additional six months in jail if he is unable to pay it.

The charge stated that Thomas had 834 grammes (equivalent to 1.8 pounds) of cannabis for trafficking on May 28, at Mandela Avenue…..