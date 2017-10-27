Child rapist gets life sentence

Mark Campbell was yesterday afternoon handed a life sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, after being found guilty by a jury of raping a young boy on two occasions.

The 12-member jury returned unanimous verdicts on two counts of rape. It found that Campbell first engaged in sexual penetration of the boy during the month of September 2011, when he was six years old. It also found that he raped the child on July 10, 2013, when he was eight years of age.

When asked whether he had anything to say before being sentenced, the unrepresented Campbell complained that he did not get a fair trial. According to him, “I had a feeling, I know from the start that everything would go opposite.”….