Defence witness instructed not to continue testimony at trial over teen’s shooting -lawyer

The attorney for Franz Paul, the former cadet officer charged with shooting a 15-year-old in the mouth in 2014, has requested that a summons be issued for the final defence witness to return to court.
Attorney Roger Yearwood made the request to trial Magistrate Fabayo Azore, while claiming that the witness, assistant pathologist Dr. Yogeshwar Singh, was advised by his superiors not to continue his testimony.
Singh had taken the stand on October 17 and was due to return to court on Tuesday to be cross-examined by the prosecutor.
As a result, the attorney requested that a summons be issued to the doctor to secure his attendance at court.
This request was granted by the magistrate and the proceedings were adjourned until November 16.
The charge against Paul, of Lot 189 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, is that he shot Griffith in his mouth on April 30, 2014, at Georgetown.
