German’s Restaurant to open branch in Brooklyn, NY

German’s Restaurant says it has secured a lease at 793 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, United States to establish the first North American branch of the eatery. The restaurant is expected to open in February 2018.

In a release, German’s said that the expansion is being funded by Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, which has been a longstanding banker of the company.

According to owner and General Manager Clinton Urling, the expansion represents a culmination of the company’s desire to open a branch in New York to reach the Guyanese and Caribbean American communities residing there.

“We are happy to reach and serve our diaspora customers and to contribute to the export and exposure of Guyanese cuisine and culture to others around the world. This is intended to be the first of two stores planned to open by the end of 2018,” Urling noted in the release. The second US branch is being planned for the Richmond Hills, Queens, NY area.

In 2010, German’s had opened up an establishment in Trinidad and Tobago but it closed shortly after.

Germans is a second-generation family owned Guyanese restaurant that has been in business for 57 years. It is well-known for its Guyanese cuisine and line of soups.