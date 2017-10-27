Gov’t hosting mega concert for hurricane-relief

As part of its continuing hurricane-relief efforts, the Government of Guyana will be hosting a mega concert at the D’Urban Park next month to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the affected territories.

The concert, slated for November 11, will see local and regional artistes performing, and Trinidadian singers Patrice Roberts, Olatunji and Orlando Octave have already been confirmed to take the stage.

The announcement was made yesterday during a launch at the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), at which Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally, and Caricom Assistant Secretary General Dr Douglas Slater were present…..