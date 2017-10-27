Labourer dies in Zeeburg crash

A labourer from the Uitvlugt/Meten-Meer-Zorg Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) died after a car collided with him on the Zeeburg Public Road last night.
Commander of ‘D’ Division, Leslie James, confirmed with Stabroek News last night that the accident occurred around 9:15pm.
He explained that a car, PVV 5310, was driving east along the road at a fast rate when it collided with a cyclist, 55-year-old Khemraj Latchman, who was crossing the road. Latchman was picked up by the driver and public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..
Teachers to strike
The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) yesterday said it will proceed with strike action after it rejected a declaration by the Ministry of Education that teachers would have to accept the same wage and salary increases announced for other public servants.
Child rapist gets life sentence
Mark Campbell was yesterday afternoon handed a life sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, after being found guilty by a jury of raping a young boy on two occasions.
SOCU officers visit GEA HQ as part of probe
As part of its investigation into the findings of a forensic audit of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), officers of Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday visited the entity’s Quamina Street, Georgetown headquarters.
Youth to serve 30 years for killing stepsister, nephew
Twenty-one-year-old Orin Rodrigues yesterday learned that he would be spending the next 30 years of his life behind bars for the killings of his stepsister and nephew, both of whom he knifed to death.
Gov’t hosting mega concert for hurricane-relief
As part of its continuing hurricane-relief efforts, the Government of Guyana will be hosting a mega concert at the D’Urban Park next month to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the affected territories.