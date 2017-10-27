Labourer dies in Zeeburg crash

A labourer from the Uitvlugt/Meten-Meer-Zorg Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) died after a car collided with him on the Zeeburg Public Road last night.

Commander of ‘D’ Division, Leslie James, confirmed with Stabroek News last night that the accident occurred around 9:15pm.

He explained that a car, PVV 5310, was driving east along the road at a fast rate when it collided with a cyclist, 55-year-old Khemraj Latchman, who was crossing the road. Latchman was picked up by the driver and public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..