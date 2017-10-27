Labourer on manslaughter charge over Cane Grove fatal chopping

Ramesh Persaud, the labourer who allegedly chopped Harrynarine Ramnawaj to death more than a week ago during a confrontation over the use of land at Cane Grove Backdam, Mahaica, was on Monday charged with killing him and released on $300,000 bail.

Persaud, 43, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with manslaughter.

He denied the charge, which stated that on October 15 at Cane Grove, Mahaica, he unlawfully killed Ramnawaj…..