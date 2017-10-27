Man gets 18 years for killing in-law over jokes

Trudy Samuels will be spending the next 18 years behind bars for last year’s killing of his cousin’s husband, Joseph Jaundoo, who was stabbed multiple times about his body.

Samuels, 22, told Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Georgetown that he was sorry for what he had done and sought forgiveness from his family and cousin for the death of her husband.

“I tried to get him transported to the hospital after,” the man told the judge as he begged for mercy. ….