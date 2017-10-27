Man gets 18 years for killing in-law over jokes

Trudy Samuels will be spending the next 18 years behind bars for last year’s killing of his cousin’s husband, Joseph Jaundoo, who was stabbed multiple times about his body.
Samuels, 22, told Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Georgetown that he was sorry for what he had done and sought forgiveness from his family and cousin for the death of her husband.
“I tried to get him transported to the hospital after,” the man told the judge as he begged for mercy. ….
Teachers to strike
The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) yesterday said it will proceed with strike action after it rejected a declaration by the Ministry of Education that teachers would have to accept the same wage and salary increases announced for other public servants.
Child rapist gets life sentence
Mark Campbell was yesterday afternoon handed a life sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, after being found guilty by a jury of raping a young boy on two occasions.
SOCU officers visit GEA HQ as part of probe
As part of its investigation into the findings of a forensic audit of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), officers of Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday visited the entity’s Quamina Street, Georgetown headquarters.
Youth to serve 30 years for killing stepsister, nephew
Twenty-one-year-old Orin Rodrigues yesterday learned that he would be spending the next 30 years of his life behind bars for the killings of his stepsister and nephew, both of whom he knifed to death.
Gov’t hosting mega concert for hurricane-relief
As part of its continuing hurricane-relief efforts, the Government of Guyana will be hosting a mega concert at the D’Urban Park next month to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the affected territories.