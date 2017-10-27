Over fifty benefit from second ExxonMobil oil spill training

Over fifty persons benefited from oil spill management training over the last three days which was facilitated by ExxonMobil.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the course concluded with a demonstration of how various tools are used in an oil spill.

The training took place at the Splashmins Resort on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Exxon’s Country Manager Rod Henson told DPI this is the second oil spill response training facilitated by the oil giant for the year. “This is one of the ongoing efforts that ExxonMobil is doing: capacity building efforts and partnership efforts with the various stakeholder groups,” he stated…..