Quick resolution necessary to any court action over GECOM

This story is developing and will be updated.

A statement by US Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway on the appointment of the GECOM Chairman follows:

Like others, my Embassy has been following closely recent developments surrounding the appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Many sectors in Guyana have asked for me to comment using the freedom of expression offered by the constitution of Guyana.

I recognize that as in any democracy, the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana is the supreme law. I am confident that everyone, in spite of personal or political differences, wants to uphold this foundational document and to act within it, and I encourage everyone to do so.

I recognize, however, that there has been serious disagreement over the recent appointment of the GECOM Chairman. While we urge everyone to engage in democratic dialog to discuss differences of opinion, we stress that the Courts is the ultimate and best option for any legal disagreement in a functioning democracy. That said, I think all involved agree that this matter is too important for all for it to languish in the legal system, so a quick resolution to any court challenge is necessary.

I encourage all to act with dignity and respect in moving forward Guyana’s democratic development.