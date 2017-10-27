Quick resolution necessary to any court action over GECOM

This story is developing and will be updated.
A statement by US Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway on the appointment of the GECOM Chairman follows:
Like others, my Embassy has been following closely recent developments surrounding the appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Many sectors in Guyana have asked for me to comment using the freedom of expression offered by the constitution of Guyana.
I recognize that as in any democracy, the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana is the supreme law. I am confident that everyone, in spite of personal or political differences, wants to uphold this foundational document and to act within it, and I encourage everyone to do so.
I recognize, however, that there has been serious disagreement over the recent appointment of the GECOM Chairman. While we urge everyone to engage in democratic dialog to discuss differences of opinion, we stress that the Courts is the ultimate and best option for any legal disagreement in a functioning democracy. That said, I think all involved agree that this matter is too important for all for it to languish in the legal system, so a quick resolution to any court challenge is necessary.
I encourage all to act with dignity and respect in moving forward Guyana’s democratic development.
Catalonia declares independence from Spain, direct Madrid rule looms
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona, Spain October 27, 2017.
GASCI Summary of Financials Session
GASCI Summary of Financials Session 744 October 23, 2017
German’s Restaurant to open branch in Brooklyn, NY
German’s Restaurant says it has secured a lease at 793 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, United States to establish the first North American branch of the eatery.
T&T health authority ordered to pay compensation over treatment of 17-year-old with stab wounds
Justice Frank Seepersad (Trinidad Guardian) The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) has been ordered to pay compensation to the mother of a 17-year-old boy who died days after he was discharged from the Scarborough General Hospital with stab wounds.
Teachers to strike
The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) yesterday said it will proceed with strike action after it rejected a declaration by the Ministry of Education that teachers would have to accept the same wage and salary increases announced for other public servants.