SOCU officers visit GEA HQ as part of probe

As part of its investigation into the findings of a forensic audit of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), officers of Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday visited the entity’s Quamina Street, Georgetown headquarters.

Stabroek News was told that the officers were able to look at some documents but it was unclear if any were taken away or if anyone was asked to report to the unit’s Camp Street Headquarters for questioning.

SOCU officers, including agency head Sydney James, arrived at the location shortly after 10 am. A search warrant was earlier issued by a city magistrate…..