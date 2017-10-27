SOCU officers visit GEA HQ as part of probe

As part of its investigation into the findings of a forensic audit of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), officers of Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday visited the entity’s Quamina Street, Georgetown headquarters.
Stabroek News was told that the officers were able to look at some documents but it was unclear if any were taken away or if anyone was asked to report to the unit’s Camp Street Headquarters for questioning.
SOCU officers, including agency head Sydney James, arrived at the location shortly after 10 am. A search warrant was earlier issued by a city magistrate…..
Teachers to strike
The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) yesterday said it will proceed with strike action after it rejected a declaration by the Ministry of Education that teachers would have to accept the same wage and salary increases announced for other public servants.
Child rapist gets life sentence
Mark Campbell was yesterday afternoon handed a life sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, after being found guilty by a jury of raping a young boy on two occasions.
Youth to serve 30 years for killing stepsister, nephew
Twenty-one-year-old Orin Rodrigues yesterday learned that he would be spending the next 30 years of his life behind bars for the killings of his stepsister and nephew, both of whom he knifed to death.
Gov’t hosting mega concert for hurricane-relief
As part of its continuing hurricane-relief efforts, the Government of Guyana will be hosting a mega concert at the D’Urban Park next month to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the affected territories.
Man gets 18 years for killing in-law over jokes
Trudy Samuels will be spending the next 18 years behind bars for last year’s killing of his cousin’s husband, Joseph Jaundoo, who was stabbed multiple times about his body.