Taxi driver freed of ganja trafficking charge

A taxi driver, who was charged in July with the possession of over 16 pounds of cannabis, walked out of court a free man yesterday after a city magistrate dismissed the case against him due to lack of evidence.
Glenmore Adrian McBean, of Lot 78 Wismar Linden Housing Scheme and also 199 Fourth Street, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was accused of having 7.388 kilos (equivalent to 16.2 pounds) of cannabis for trafficking in his possession on July 16, at Soesdyke Junction, Linden Highway,
The charge, which was brought against McBean by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) and prosecuted by Konyo Sandiford, was heard by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan…..
Teachers to strike
The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) yesterday said it will proceed with strike action after it rejected a declaration by the Ministry of Education that teachers would have to accept the same wage and salary increases announced for other public servants.
Child rapist gets life sentence
Mark Campbell was yesterday afternoon handed a life sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, after being found guilty by a jury of raping a young boy on two occasions.
SOCU officers visit GEA HQ as part of probe
As part of its investigation into the findings of a forensic audit of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), officers of Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday visited the entity’s Quamina Street, Georgetown headquarters.
Youth to serve 30 years for killing stepsister, nephew
Twenty-one-year-old Orin Rodrigues yesterday learned that he would be spending the next 30 years of his life behind bars for the killings of his stepsister and nephew, both of whom he knifed to death.
Gov’t hosting mega concert for hurricane-relief
As part of its continuing hurricane-relief efforts, the Government of Guyana will be hosting a mega concert at the D’Urban Park next month to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the affected territories.