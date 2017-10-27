Taxi driver freed of ganja trafficking charge

A taxi driver, who was charged in July with the possession of over 16 pounds of cannabis, walked out of court a free man yesterday after a city magistrate dismissed the case against him due to lack of evidence.

Glenmore Adrian McBean, of Lot 78 Wismar Linden Housing Scheme and also 199 Fourth Street, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was accused of having 7.388 kilos (equivalent to 16.2 pounds) of cannabis for trafficking in his possession on July 16, at Soesdyke Junction, Linden Highway,

The charge, which was brought against McBean by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) and prosecuted by Konyo Sandiford, was heard by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan…..