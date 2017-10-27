Trial date set for accused cocaine hammocks shipper

A date was yesterday set for the commencement of the trial of Tiffini Tricia Collison, the woman who is accused of trying to mail four hammocks soaked in cocaine.

The charge against Collison, of F 21 Guyhoc Park, stated that on September 20, at DHL, Lot 50 E 53 Alberttown, she trafficked 6.742 kilogrammes of cocaine.

When the matter was called yesterday, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford presented statements to Collison.

The court then heard that there will be a total of 14 witnesses…..