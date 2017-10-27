Woman says defrauded by travel agency employee

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is now searching for a travel agent who has allegedly stolen a total of $9M from over a dozen customers.

According to a police source, a woman from a city travel agency collected the monies from various customers who were paying for their tickets. Instead of the original tickets the customers were reportedly given a print out of a fake ticket.

One of the customers, Yolanda Bess, took to Facebook yesterday to complain about her plight. She explained that on July 29, she went to the travel agency to purchase a return ticket and was required to pay $169,000. However, she explained that she made a down payment of $130,000 and later in the week she made another deposit of the remaining $39,000…..