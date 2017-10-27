Woman says defrauded by travel agency employee

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is now searching for a travel agent who has allegedly stolen a total of $9M from over a dozen customers.
According to a police source, a woman from a city travel agency collected the monies from various customers who were paying for their tickets. Instead of the original tickets the customers were reportedly given a print out of a fake ticket.
One of the customers, Yolanda Bess, took to Facebook yesterday to complain about her plight. She explained that on July 29, she went to the travel agency to purchase a return ticket and was required to pay $169,000. However, she explained that she made a down payment of $130,000 and later in the week she made another deposit of the remaining $39,000…..
Teachers to strike
The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) yesterday said it will proceed with strike action after it rejected a declaration by the Ministry of Education that teachers would have to accept the same wage and salary increases announced for other public servants.
Child rapist gets life sentence
Mark Campbell was yesterday afternoon handed a life sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, after being found guilty by a jury of raping a young boy on two occasions.
SOCU officers visit GEA HQ as part of probe
As part of its investigation into the findings of a forensic audit of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), officers of Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday visited the entity’s Quamina Street, Georgetown headquarters.
Youth to serve 30 years for killing stepsister, nephew
Twenty-one-year-old Orin Rodrigues yesterday learned that he would be spending the next 30 years of his life behind bars for the killings of his stepsister and nephew, both of whom he knifed to death.
Gov’t hosting mega concert for hurricane-relief
As part of its continuing hurricane-relief efforts, the Government of Guyana will be hosting a mega concert at the D’Urban Park next month to raise funds for the rehabilitation of the affected territories.