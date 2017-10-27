Youth to serve 30 years for killing stepsister, nephew

Twenty-one-year-old Orin Rodrigues yesterday learned that he would be spending the next 30 years of his life behind bars for the killings of his stepsister and nephew, both of whom he knifed to death.

At the High Court in Georgetown, Justice Brassington Reynolds sentenced Rodrigues to 30 years in jail for each of the two counts of manslaughter but ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

Two weeks ago, Rodrigues denied charges of murder, for which he was initially indicted, but pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, accepting that on November 30, 2013, at Moblissa, Linden-Soesdyke High-way, he unlawfully killed Molly James and her 15-year-old son Aaron James…..