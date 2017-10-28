20 years for ‘Good Samaritan’ killer

Kendall Skeete was yesterday sentenced to 20 years behind bars for killing Kenneth Allen, who was stabbed multiple times while trying to save another man from a robbery.

Skeete, 38 was initially indicted for murder, but his plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter was accepted by both the court and prosecution.

As a result, Skeete accepted that on October 15th, 2008, he unlawfully killed Allen.

The state’s case was presented by Prosecutor Mandel Moore.

Allen was stabbed to death during an ill-fated rescue attempt. He had been trying to stop a group of men from assaulting and robbing another man at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara. After he intervened in the dispute, the attacker turned on him…..