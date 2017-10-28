Cuban man found with cocaine gets three years’ jail

A Cuban national was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail after he admitted to possession of less than a gramme of cocaine.

Yusiel Duarte Vizcaino was sentenced in a Georgetown court by Magistrate Leron Daly after he pleaded guilty through a translator.

He admitted that on October 24th, 2017, he had .050 gramme of cocaine in his possession for trafficking on Regent Street.

The police had conducted a search on Duarte Vizcaino and found a brown book, marked “Santa Biblica,” in his bag and in it was a transparent Ziploc bag containing the illegal substance.

In Guyana, possession of cocaine is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of three years.