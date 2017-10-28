Former city council candidate remanded over cop assault, five other charges

Kitty resident Albert Cromwell, who was a city council candidate in last year’s local government elections, was yesterday remanded to prison after he was read six charges, including assaulting a police constable and escaping lawful custody.

Cromwell, 48, of Lot 26 Dowding Street, Kitty, was read the charges when he appeared before Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly.

It was alleged that on July 20, 2017, at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Cromwell assaulted Constable 22842 McGarrell, who was acting in the execution of his duties…..