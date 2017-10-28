GBTI donates to CDC’s hurricane relief efforts

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) yesterday made a donation to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) towards the country’s hurricane relief efforts.
According to a statement issued by the bank yesterday, Chairman of the Board Robin Stoby, S.C. made the presentation at the bank’s head office at Kingston, where he noted that the bank recognises the need for a collaborative effort in lending a helping hand to those countries which were ravaged by Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Maria.
In so doing, Stoby added, GBTI has always been an entity that lends a helping hand in the times when it is most needed, especially to sister islands. He noted that the donation will go a long way in bringing much needed relief…..
Teachers’ strike on hold as union to meet Granger
After being told to prepare for strike action over wages and salaries, teachers were yesterday asked to stand down “for now” as their union is set to engage in discussions on Monday with President David Granger and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan.
T&T engineer rescued after kidnapping, cops say
A Trinidadian Chemical Engineer has been rescued by police after reportedly being kidnapped upon arrival into the country yesterday morning and two persons have since been arrested in connection with the crime.
‘Betrayed’ GPSU plans militancy over imposed public servant wage hikes
Breaking its week-long silence on the government’s announced imposition of wage hikes for public servants, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) yesterday said it was “betrayed” by the David Granger-led administration and union president Patrick Yarde declared that only “significantly stepped up militancy” will change the workers’ destiny of “peppercorn salaries” and “unacceptable conditions of service.” Speaking at a press conference held at the GPSU’s headquarters in Georgetown, Yarde blasted the APNU+AFC administration for delivering “more of the same” to public servants, including a disregard for the collective bargaining process, but he would not commit its members to any form of industrial action.
Jagdeo shaped Gecom lists to limit president’s choice – PM, AG
The three lists of candidates submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to President David Granger to fill the seat of the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) were crafted to force him to make a particular selection, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Attorney General Basil Williams SC said on Thursday.
US Ambassador urges dialogue over Gecom appointment
Following the contention over President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) chairman, United States Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway yesterday urged dialogue to discuss the “serious disagreement,” while noting that the courts remain the best option to resolve legal disputes.