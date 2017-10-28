GBTI donates to CDC’s hurricane relief efforts

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) yesterday made a donation to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) towards the country’s hurricane relief efforts.

According to a statement issued by the bank yesterday, Chairman of the Board Robin Stoby, S.C. made the presentation at the bank’s head office at Kingston, where he noted that the bank recognises the need for a collaborative effort in lending a helping hand to those countries which were ravaged by Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Maria.

In so doing, Stoby added, GBTI has always been an entity that lends a helping hand in the times when it is most needed, especially to sister islands. He noted that the donation will go a long way in bringing much needed relief…..